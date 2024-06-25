Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt pregnant with first child as she shows off bump

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt is pregnant with her first baby!

The actress showed off her growing baby bump whilst at a glamorous red carpet event today (June 25), where she sported a stunning red dress.

The dress hugged her in all the right places, of course, ensuring her baby bump was on display as she cradled her abdomen and beamed at the camera.

Joanne, who is best known for playing Anna Bates in the period drama, was practically glowing as she stepped onto the red carpet in an extremely chic pregnancy announcement!

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt is pregnant with her first baby (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Joanne Froggatt is pregnant

The 43-year-old actress looked beautiful as she rocked her blonde locks in an effortless style and complimented her dress with red-satin heels.

Joanne often keeps tight-lipped about her private life, especially after splitting from her former husband, James Cannon. However, this glimpse into her private life is definitely one to shout about!

After her breakup in 2020, Joanne said: “We’ve actually been separated for a little while,” however she seemed optimistic. She continued: “I’m looking to the future… I’m just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

Since then, she hasn’t confirmed finding love. Although, in August last year, the star was reportedly pictured enjoying a stroll with a gentleman named Mark.

Joanne Froggatt often keeps her personal life private (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joanne Froggatt love life

The snaps obtained by the Daily Mail showed the pair walking hand in hand in Buckinghamshire. As for becoming a mother, Joanne has appeared to stay open minded.

If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, I hope I’ll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life.

In 2021 she said of her private life, in an interview with Red Magazine: “I didn’t think I’d be divorced, I didn’t think we’d be going through a pandemic. I didn’t think my life would be in flux in the way it was. But I’m OK with that.”

She also said of having children: “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, I hope I’ll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanne Froggatt (@jofroggatt)

Joanne is well known for playing Anna Bates in the Downton Abbey series and films. Her storylines revolved around her relationship with Mr Bates and her rape by a visiting valet.

Consequently, her portrayal of Anna went down well with critics as Joanne received three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television in 2014.

Congratulations Joanne!

Read more: Breathtaking star Joanne Froggatt found love again after painful divorce