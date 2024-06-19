Joe Swash has shared an emotional Father’s Day message and explained to fans why he didn’t initially post about the occasion following the death of his own father.

The TV favourite, 42, has four children of his own – three with his wife Stacey Solomon. As many marked Father’s Day last weekend, Joe didn’t initially post anything on his social media.

He recently explained to fans about why he didn’t post anything after questions about his own dad, who died when Joe was 12.

Joe Swash on death of father

Alongside photos of his late dad, Joe told his followers: “Some people have asked about my dad over Father’s Day and why I didn’t post.

“I lost my dad when I was 12 and it’s still something I haven’t quite got over still. BUT this is my dad Ricky! The BEST DAD EVER!!”

Stacey commented on the emotional post: “Best dads make the best dads. To the moon and back Joe.”

Fans also showed their support for Joe in the comments as one said: “He lives on through your beautiful children, he’ll be so proud of how you’ve turned out.”

Joe Swash has three children with wife Stacey Solomon (Credit: Cover Images)

Another relating to Joe, writing: “I didn’t post over Father’s Day for this exact reason it’s still very raw. Sending lots of love to you.”

A third told him: “My god you are his double, he’d be very proud of the man you’ve become.”

I lost my dad when I was 12 and it’s still something I haven’t quite got over still.

Later, I’m A Celebrity star Joe celebrated being a dad to his kids in another post. He shared cute photos of his family getaway with Stacey and their kids.

Joe admitted in the caption: “Wonderful Father’s Day weekend. It’s a special but also hard day for me.”

Joe shared his heartache over his dad’s death (Credit: ITV)

Stacey, 34, celebrated Joe last weekend on Father’s Day, as she shared a beautiful black and white video of moments between him and their children.

She also mentioned Joe’s late father in her caption.

The Loose Women star gushed: “I never got to meet your dad. But he must have been the best dad in the world to have created you.

“Honestly Joe, you do your dad proud every single minute of every day. You’re the most incredible father. We are the luckiest. To the moon & back Joe Joe.”

