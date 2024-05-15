Joe Swash has been sharing what he’s been making his kids for lunch on Instagram.

However, it has raked in some negative attention, especially as some think Joe’s latest lunchbox has broken guidance when it comes to allergies.

Joe took to Instagram to give a glimpse into what daughter Rose, whom he shares with Stacey Solomon, was taking to eat at nursery today (May 15).

But social media users were quick to point out what they saw as Joe’s major blunder…

Joe Swash shows what he gives his kids for lunch

Snapping a shot of the lunch, including pesto pasta, a boiled egg, cheese twists and grapes, Joe described exactly what he had cooked up Rose for lunch.

He penned in the caption: “Rosie’s packed lunch for today: homemade pesto pasta topped with pine nuts, hard boiled egg, cheesy breadsticks, dairy triangles, carrots, apple, and grapes that have been quartered.”

None of my children’s school have ever allowed pesto because of no nut rules.

This appeared to ruffle many social media users feathers, with one stating: “Allergy alert!” A second fumed: “No nuts not allowed.”

“My kids’ schools didn’t allow nuts and my kids would’ve got a whiff of the egg once they opened up their box and lobbed it,” said another.

A fourth pointed out: “Nuts in a school setting? Not sure that’s a great idea.’

A fifth wrote: “None of my children’s school have ever allowed pesto because of no nut rules.”

Joe has been slammed for his lunch-making skills (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

‘Give the man some credit’

Other followers were impressed and defended Joe’s lunch-making skills.

One joked: “Wait for it,wait for it…. the lunchbox police are on their way! PS It looks awesome!”

A second quipped: “LOL the comments here are hilarious!! Give the man some credit for goodness sake, we’re all just doing our best!!

Another commented: “Can anyone just say enjoy Rosie.”

“Pine nuts are NOT nuts. They are seeds. Get your facts right before posting such patronising, false remarks,” said another.

Even Stacey shared her thoughts, with the star clearly amused by the countless comments criticising Joe’s efforts. She said: “Here for the comments.”

Joe Swash shares three children with Stacey Solomon (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

So what are the rules?

Some schools do enforce ‘nut-free’ policies, however, this varies from school to school. It’s not clear what the rules at the school Rose attends are.

Allergy UK explains: “It is not possible to guarantee and enforce a nut-free zone as staff cannot monitor all lunches and snacks brought in from home.”

The website also states of pine nuts: “Pine nuts are edible seeds from pine trees. Most people with nut allergy do not need to avoid pine nuts.”

