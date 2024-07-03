Joe Swash has wowed Instagram followers after sharing new pics of his eldest son Harry.

Telly fave Joe, 42, and wife Stacey Solomon‘s blended family includes six children altogether.

The couple share three kids – Rex, born in May 2019, Rose, whose arrival was announced in October 2021, and Belle, who was born in February 2023.

Joe Swash is dad to a 17-year-old son (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 16, Leighton, 12. And Joe’s eldest – now 17 – was welcomed into the world in June 2007, six months before Joe and Harry’s mum Emma Sophocleous split.

While fans will have caught sight of Harry on Joe‘s social media over the years, and also in the audience of Dancing On Ice, many couldn’t believe how much the lad’s grown up when they viewed Joe’s latest post today (Wednesday July 3)!

Joe Swash shares pics of eldest son Harry on Instagram

Captioning a carousel of snaps, Joe explained: “My eldest son Harry is doing work experience at my agency @ymuentertainment so I popped down to take him for lunch at our favourite restaurant @sheesh_uk in London! The BEST food in Essex and London.”

My eldest son Harry is doing work experience at my agency.

Fans, however, were staggered in the changes they could see in Harry.

Joe Swash’s son Harry as a young boy, when he appeared in a CBeebies cookery series alongside his dad (Credit: BBC)

How fans reacted

“Wowsers! He’s completely unrecognisable!” exclaimed just one of many of Joe’s fans in the comments section.

“God, he’s grown up fast,” remarked another.

A third added: “How lovely, Harry is so grown up now.”

While a fourth agreed: “What a handsome young man he is now! He’s grown up so fast.”

A fifth person chipped in: “Oh wow! He’s completely grown up, he’s looking so well.”

A sixth astonished onlooker said: “OMG he has grown-up into a handsome young man, you must be very proud. Good luck Harry.”

And a seventh wrote: “Gosh I wouldn’t have recognised him. He’s gone from being a young boy to a young man! So tall too!”

Meanwhile, other commenters suggested they could detect a family resemblance between Harry and his siblings.

“Bless. So grown up, can see Rex and Rose, but mostly Belle,” said one.

“Definitely Rex’s big brother, what a handsome young man,” asserted another.

A third concurred: “He’s so like Rex.”

And someone else wished them well: “Oh wow doesn’t Rex look like Harry! Hope you both had a lovely time.”

