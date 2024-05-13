Joe Swash admits ‘it truly scares us’ as he shares ‘fostering’ plans with wife Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has opened up about his “fostering plans” with Stacey Solomon.

The TV favourite is a proud dad to six. He and Stacey share three children together – Rex, Rose and Belle. Meanwhile, Joe also has a child from a previous relationship.

Stacey also has two sons from previous relationships.

But it seems the much-loved couple could be adding to their broad thanks to fostering.

Joe has teased fostering plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joe Swash on fostering plans with Stacey Solomon

Joe’s beloved mum Kiffy has been a foster carer for over 15 years, and Joe is very close to his foster brother Daniel.

His mum Kiffy fostered two children once Joe and his birth sister Shana moved out. While one was adopted into a family, Daniel remained with the Swash family, and has recently started at uni.

Now, Joe has spoken out about potentially fostering with wife Stacey.

Joe Swash says ‘it truly scares us’

Speaking to The Express, Joe shared how he was “scared” at the thought of Daniel leading a very different life without mum Kitty. So much so, that it’s made him and Stacey seriously consider fostering.

“It would definitely be of interest to both Stacey and I,” he said.

It truly scares us to think what could’ve happened if my mum had never met him

Joe explained: “We have seen the difference my mum has made to little Daniel’s life and the young man he is growing up to be. And it truly scares us to think what could’ve happened if my mum had never met him; and the difference it would’ve made to his life.”

EastEnders star Joe and Stacey have three children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joe Swash on fostering with Stacey Solomon

Joe, who has become the first ambassador for Comfort Cases, a foster care charity, went on to reveal how he hopes to raise awareness about foster care.

“Kids in the care system has always been something at the forefront of my family, with my mum being a foster carer,” he said.

Joe added: “Seeing the difference that love, attention, and stability can make to a child as a result of foster care is amazing.”

It comes as Joe revealed he is open to having more children. In an interview with The Mirror, Joe gushed: “I never thought I’d be sitting here with six kids. So you never know what life’s going to throw at you. But if it does throw another baby at me there could be worse things.”

