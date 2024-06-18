Joe Wicks announces birth of fourth baby with wife Rosie as he shares beautiful pictures

Fitness coach and presenter Joe Wicks and his former glamour model wife Rosie Jones have announced the birth of a baby boy.

While the married couple exchanged vows in June 2019, they had already welcomed their oldest daughter, Indigo, a year prior. In 2019 they had a son, Marley, and another daughter, Leni, in 2022.

In January, Joe announced on Instagram that he and Rosie were expecting again. “Baby number 4 incoming #20weeks,” he wrote.

Joe and Rosie welcomed their fourth child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joe Wicks announces birth of fourth baby

Yesterday (June 17), Joe took to Instagram to reveal that wife Rosie had given birth to their son.

Within the announcement, he shared a snapshot of him holding the newborn. In the second slide, his oldest son Marley can be seen holding his baby brother in his arms.

“Today at 9.30am we welcomed our 4th baby into the world. A little boy weighing 7lbs 13oz,” Joe wrote in his caption.

“Rosie gave birth at home. The NHS midwives from St Peter’s hospital were amazing. Rosie and the baby are both doing well and getting some rest.”

Fan reaction

Following the exciting baby news, many fans immediately reacted and wished Joe and Rosie congratulations.

“Awww mate big love! Another member of the awesome Wicks family!!” singer Olly Murs wrote.

“Congratulations, well done Rosie. Baby looks soo tiny in joes arms and huge in Marleys. Proud big brother,” another person said.

“How beautiful congratulations guys!!” a third remarked.

“How thrilling! Many congrats!” a fourth shared.

“Congratulations gang,” singer and presenter Rochelle Humes added.

Rosie rushed to hospital during pregnancy

Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Rosie was rushed to hospital to have her appendix taken out.

Sharing a photo of Rosie’s growing bump to Joe’s Instagram Story, bandages of where her appendix was removed were visible.

Rosie had her appendix removed in February (Credit: Instagram)

While 21 weeks pregnant, Joe reassured fans that everything was OK.

“She and the baby are all good, She’s on the mend now,” he assured fans.

