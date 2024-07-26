BBC racing commentator John Hunt has said messages of support from the public “feel like a hug” after his wife and two of his daughters were killed in a crossbow attack.

The BBC star’s wife, Carol, and their daughters Hannah and Louise lost their lives in the attack earlier this month.

Members of the public have raised £100,000 via a fundraiser for John and his surviving daughter, Amy.

ITV racing commentator Matt Chapman has now given an update on his friend John.

He told BBC News John feels “very thankful that people are thinking about them and they are very conscious that they want everyone to know they will be OK”.

He added that John said that “every message that’s been sent, every one of those message feels like a hug”.

John Hunt update

He said: “As far as what’s happened, it’s still beyond belief that this could happen to anyone, a family in the world. The message from all of us is when you need us [John], we are here.”

John said in a previous statement: “Notwithstanding the horrid evil that’s swept through our lives, wrecking devastation on an unimaginable scale, the counter to that has been the breathtaking messages of support, some of which are still to be read.”

He praised his eldest daughter Amy, calling her “magnificently inspirational with her control and support for me”.

Crossbow suspect latest

Police arrested a 26-year-old man two days after the attack on suspicion of three counts of murder, but remains injured in hospital.

The suspect, Kyle Clifford, was found unconscious in a cemetery after a manhunt that lasted for several hours.

Reports claim that he has been left paralysed after a self-inflicted wound.

Reports suggest he has injured his upper body, piercing his own spinal cord and may not walk again.

Hertfordshire Police told the Mirror: “A suspect remains under arrest and continues to receive treatment in hospital.

“As a result of his condition officers have not yet been able to interview him. Despite this, detectives from our Major Crime Unit continue with their investigation.”

