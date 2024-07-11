The family of John Hunt were murdered in a horrific crossbow attack earlier this week.

John’s wife, Carol, 61, and two of his daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were murdered in their own home.

Here’s a timeline of the events, from daughter Louise’s final tweet to the attacker being caught at a graveyard…

John’s wife and two daughters were killed (Credit: Star Sports / YouTube)

Timeline of murder of John Hunt’s family: July 3, Louise’s final tweet

In the week before her death, John Hunt’s daughter, Louise, 25, had broken up with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Kyle Clifford.

On July 3, she retweeted a tweet that hinted at her breakup.

The original tweet read: “I admire women who leave, idgaf if you left after the 1st time or the 12th time I admire [bleep]!

“Idgaf if ppl calling you dumb for 11 years but in the 12th year you decided you was done. It takes A LOT of strength to break a tie. It takes ALOT of self love to choose yo self.”

According to a neighbour who spoke to the press, Louise had undergone a “messy breakup” in the week before her death.

“I heard that she split from a boyfriend last week and was very upset about it,” they told the MailOnline.

Louise, 25, was murdered (Credit: Facebook)

July 9 – 6.30pm: Screams heard from property

At around 6.3opm on Tuesday evening, Clifford is believed to have entered the Hunt family home, tied up Carol, Hannah and Louise, and attacked them.

A neighbour was said to have heard “piercing screams” coming from nearby. They confessed they’d mistaken the screams to be that of a distressed child.

At just before 7pm, the police were alerted to the incident.

It’s understood that one of the three women managed to call 999 and told the police about the attack.

It’s also been reported by The Guardian that another of the women texted her partner about the incident.

The attacker had fled the property by the time the police arrived.

6.50pm – attacker is seen leaving

Thanks to doorcam footage, the alleged attacker was seen leaving with what looked to be the crossbow, covered in a blanket, under his arm.

He passed within meters of a female neighbour, who was stroking a cat on her driveway.

Hannah, 28, was also murdered (Credit: Facebook)

After 7pm – police and paramedics arrive

Emergency services reportedly found Carol in the hallway of the house with a crossbow bolt in her chest.

There was evidence that the women had been bound too, however, they were reportedly not tied up when found.

Heartbreakingly, despite their best efforts, the paramedics were unable to save the three women. They sadly died at the scene.

Once they’d arrived, the police were able to contact BBC star John, who was on his way home from work.

Wednesday, July 10, 8am – police raid Kyle Clifford’s home

Following Hannah, Louise and Carol’s deaths, a national manhunt was launched for Kyle Clifford.

“Extensive” police resources, including helicopters and armed officers, were deployed to find the suspect.

At 8am on Wednesday, Clifford’s home in Enfield, some 14 miles from the Hunts’ home, was raided by police. However, Clifford wasn’t there.

At 8.30am, police revealed Clifford’s name to the press and warned the public to stay away as he may still be armed.

John’s wife, Carol, was also murdered (Credit: Facebook)

3.30pm – police issue statement

On Wednesday afternoon, Enfield MPS issued a statement saying they were assisting Hertfordshire Police.

“We are assisting colleagues from Herts in their search for Kyle Clifford,” they said.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Whilst we are asking the public to remain vigilant, people should go about their business as normal at this time. At this stage, there is no explicit wider threat to members of the public and no children have been involved.”

Clifford was found (Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary)

Before 6.30pm – police capture Kyle Clifford

Yesterday evening, at just before 6.30pm, police announced that they’d captured Clifford.

He was found at Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield. He was taken to a “major trauma centre” after allegedly attempting to use his crossbow on himself.

Police confirmed in a statement that Clifford had been apprehended and was in hospital. They also confirmed that no shots had been fired.

It has since been revealed that Clifford’s older brother, Bradley, 30, is currently serving life in prison for murdering a teenager in 2017.

Thursday, July 11, 3.30pm – police issue update

Earlier today (Thursday, July 11), the police issued a statement in which they confirmed that Clifford was in a “serious condition” in hospital.

Hertfordshire Police also revealed that he has yet to speak to officers.

They also confirmed that a crossbow has been recovered as part of the investigation.

“This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it,” Det Supt Rob Hall of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said.

He warned the investigation will take time.

