The wife and daughters of John Hunt were killed in a crossbow attack at their home earlier this week.

And, last night (Wednesday, July 10), John’s BBC co-host, Mark Chapman, paid tribute to the radio star’s wife and daughters.

Family of John Hunt killed in crossbow attack

On Tuesday (July 9), John’s wife and two of his daughters were murdered in an attack that took place at their home in Hertfordshire.

Armed police and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after the attacker fled.

Sadly, John’s wife, Carol, 61, and two of her daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, all died at the scene from their injuries.

Kyle Clifford, 26, who is suspected of carrying out the attack, was captured by police yesterday (July 10). He is allegedly the ex-boyfriend of John’s daughter, Louise.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit issued a statement following the tragedy.

“This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened,” she said.

She continued. “This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place. The premature naming of potential victims has caused great upset to the family when they should’ve been given the space to come to terms with their sudden loss.

“Following extensive enquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.”

BBC star Mark Chapman pays tribute

Following their deaths, tributes have poured in. Among those paying tribute was John’s BBC radio co-star, Mark Chapman. Mark tearfully spoke of the tragedy at the beginning of the Euro 2024 coverage on Radio 5 Live last night.

“This has been a heartbreaking day. John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live sport team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries,” he said, choking back tears.

“So, on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family.”

More tributes for family of John Hunt

Loose Women star Denise Welch also paid tribute following the horrific news.

“What a heartbreaking story. Unbelievably sad,” she tweeted last night.

Following England’s Euros semi-final victory last night, Michael Owen also shared his thoughts.

“And while the country celebrates, spare a thought for John Hunt. I can’t remember feeling so utterly horrified in years. Those poor girls. Truly horrific,” he tweeted.

“Cannot even begin to imagine the searing pain of this for John Hunt. Unspeakably tragic, unspeakably evil,” Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas tweeted.

