Film icon Johnny Depp is ‘casually’ dating a 28-year-old Russian model through a tabloid website news report.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny, 61, is said to be dating beautician and model Yulia Vlasova.

MailOnline claims Johnny and Yulia have been “spotted hanging out”. They are said to have first met in 2021.

Johnny Depp, seen here in 2022, reportedly has a new girlfriend (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Who Johnny Depp is ‘dating’

Furthermore, according to MailOnline, Johnny and Yulia may have been seeing each other for a while.

According to the report, insiders have indicated the alleged relationship is “casual”.

The pair are said to have have been seeing each other “here and there” over the past two years.

But snaps obtained by the website are said to show them “canoodling and looking cozy” together last week.

It is claimed they were photographed while departing London Heliport.

Johnny Depp signs autographs for fans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Yulia Vlasova?

MailOnline reports Yulia is based in Prague, and owns a makeup and hairstyling studio. MailOnline also reports she studied at Moscow’s leading training academy for diplomats and spies.

However, she is originally from Sortirovka, a suburb of Yekaterinburg.

She and Johnny are said to have met at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August 2021, sources are quoted as claiming.

Johnny Depp was previously married to Amber Heard (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Yulia was previously seen socialising with Johnny at a Jeff Beck concert in in July 2022, following the conclusion of Depp’s defamation trial.

Additionally, her mother Galina, 60, reportedly refused to comment on her daughter’s alleged romance with Depp, telling local media: “It’s better to talk to our daughter about this. I don’t know anything, all the questions are for her.”

ED! has approached a representative for Johnny Depp for comment.

