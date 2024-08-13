The wife of Jonnie Irwin has shared the heartbreaking news that her dad has died.

It comes just five months after the death of her TV star husband Jonnie, who lost his battle to cancer in February.

Sharing the news about her dad to Instagram on Tuesday, Jessica said her “heart breaks again”.

Alongside a picture from her childhood of her dad, Jess wrote: “My heart breaks again. Dad you were the best and the wittiest ever. I get the mad side from you that’s for sure. Love you.”

Her followers offered their support and condolences in the comments. One person said: “Oh Jess, I’m so sorry to read this, you are really going through it.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to read this I can’t believe you’re going through all this heartache.”

Someone else added: “I am so sorry to read of another devastating loss for you and your loved ones. I send you my sincerest condolences.”

TV star Nicki Chapman commented: “Thinking of you, the boys and the whole family. I’m so so sorry.”

Jonnie died in February from cancer (Credit: ITV)

It comes just months after Jess lost her beloved husband Jonnie.

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie lost his battle to cancer in February at the age of 50. Jonnie was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It then spread to his brain.

He revealed his diagnosis publicly in November 2022.

Sharing the news of Jonnie’s death earlier this year, Jess wrote on Instagram: “Good night my favourite. Thank you for everything. I will always love you. The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come.

“It’s with all the the sadness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today. His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep.”

She added at the time: “He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys. I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you.

Jonnie shared his cancer diagnosis in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

“Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end. It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this. You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people. I love you so much and forever proud of you.”

Jess shared three sons with Jonnie.

