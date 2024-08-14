Jonnie Irwin has left his wife Jess nearly £1million in his will following his death from cancer, it is reported.

A Place in the Sun host Jonnie died in February, aged 50. The dad-of-three had revealed his diagnosis publicly in November 2022.

Now The Sun has cited probate documents to report Jonnie‘s widow, who he married in 2016, will receive his entire £953,000 estate.

Additionally, The Sun reports Jonnie’s final will was signed in October 2022.

The tabloid claims to have obtained documents showing Jonnie had £956,967 in assets. This amount was reportedly reduced to £953,425 after deductions were taken.

ED! has contacted a representative for the estate of Jonnie Irwin for comment.

Jonnie, who appeared in 200 episodes of A Place in the Sun and also hosted the BBC’s Escape to the Country, learned he had terminal cancer in 2020. He was told at the time he had six months to live.

The devastating news came just two months before Jess gave birth to twins Rafa and Cormac.

However, despite his diagnosis, Jonnie lived for almost another three years.

Jonnie also revealed in November 2022 that cancer had spread to his brain.

Heartbreakingly, Jess has said how her husband spent his last moments “fighting” to stay alive.

Opening up in May, she detailed the TV star’s final days as “everything was starting to shut down”.

Jess reflected, emotionally to the Daily Mail: “You hear people say: ‘He passed away peacefully. It was lovely,’ but it wasn’t for Jonnie. It was a [bleep]ing awful process. I wish I hadn’t seen it but I had to be with him.”

Additionally, she revealed some of Jonnie’s ashes will nurture the roots of an evergreen tree planted in land belonging to her family. The rest of Jonnie’s remains were scattered on a mountain in the Lake District by his friends.

