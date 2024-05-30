Jorgie Porter shares baby joy after miscarriage saw her lose quads: ‘We’ve been keeping a little secret’

Jorgie Porter has shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second baby – following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The actress, who shot to fame on Hollyoaks playing Theresa McQueen, is already a proud mom to Forest born in 2022 – who she shares with fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

But now, Jorgie has revealed they are expecting their second child.

She shared the news in an episode of Drama Queens (Credit: ITV)

Jorgie Porter confirms baby news

The Dancing on Ice star confirmed the news on the latest episode of Drama Queens on Wednesday (May 29). She told the camera: “So guys… guess what? I am pregnant.”

The star added: “And I am a little bit moody, not full mood.” She then started chatting to her beau and asked if he was excited. He admitted he was but added: “And scared.”

Jorgie Porter ‘been keeping a little secret’

Jorgie also took to her Instagram to reveal her big baby news. Alongside a sweet video featuring the family, she wrote in the caption: “We’ve been keeping a little secret.”

As expected, Jorgie’s showbiz pals were quick to congratulate her. Rushing to the comments section, Corrie star Lucy Fallon wrote: “Made up for you all.”

While Emmerdale favourite Amy Walsh gushed: “Congratulations to you two gorgeous people! So excited for you!”

Jorgie and Ollie are already parents to a son (Credit: ITV)

Jorgie on heartbreaking previous miscarriage

Jorgie previously miscarried four babies in 2021 after falling pregnant with quadruplets. The TV star opened up about the ordeal during a previous episode of Drama Queens.

Discussing her desire to have more children, Jorgie said: “For me, talking about babies, I’m like ‘yes, let’s’. But Oliver, it’s a bit more of a tentative subject because he obviously knows the past situations, what we went through, also the risks,” she explained.

“I was high risk. I could have literally died, and the doctors were telling him that…”

‘ I never met another quad mum’

Emotional, Jorgie added: “Oh, I get sad, because I think about him. Also, I’ve got no one else to talk to about it. Because I’ve had no one go through… I never met another quad mum, and I’m actually probably a bit more upset for the loss of them now.

“Whereas at the time, it made more sense, but… it’s… when you think, ‘aw, there could have been a football team’.”

