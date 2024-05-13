Strictly faves Jowita Przystal and Vito Coppola have reportedly been “growing close” during the professional tour.

The show’s pro dancers have been rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals, which kicked off this month.

However, behind the scenes, it seems there may be more than dancing going on with Vito and Jowita as sources claim the pair have become “the main source of gossip during tour rehearsals”.

Jowita Przystał is reportedly growing close to Vito Coppola (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jowita Przystał and Vito Coppola

An insider told the Mirror: “Jowita and Vito have been the main source of gossip during tour rehearsals, and now on the tour itself. They’re seeing each other but keeping it very quiet. They don’t want the kind of attention Jowita had with Giovanni, especially as it’s still early days.

“They’ve been going off together quite a lot while not rehearsing, and have been in and out of each other’s dressing rooms.”

ED! has contacted reps for Jowita and Vito for comment.

Vito has faced many romance rumours in recent months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly news

Both Vito and Jowita have found themselves at the centre of romance rumours in recent months. Reports claimed that Jowita was dating Giovanni Pernice, before they called things off.

Jowita and Vito have been the main source of gossip during tour rehearsals.

The pair were seen out on a few occasions, reportedly enjoying dates. However, Italian dancer Giovanni recently confirmed he’s dating model Molly Brown.

Meanwhile, Vito faced rumours he was dating his 2023 celebrity partner Ellie Leach. However, the pair insisted they’re just good friends.

Vito and Ellie shut down romance rumours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street actress Ellie addressed the romance rumours in March of this year. She wrote on her Instagram: “Love this man dearly. Men and women can be friends and can love each other as friends. Just saying. Vito you have the cutest face.”

Meanwhile, back in January, Vito told the Mirror of his friendship with Ellie: “We have a great relationship and honestly when you just find people, not just me and Ellie but their family which I love. You just find these people that you think are going to stay in my life forever, in each others lives forever.”

