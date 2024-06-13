Junior Andre makes things official with girlfriend in adorable kissing pics

Junior Andre has sweetly made things official with his new girlfriend as he marked his birthday recently.

The son of Peter Andre and Katie Price recently turned 19. To mark the occasion, Junior enjoyed an evening out with his girlfriend, Jasmine Orr.

He shared a trio of loved-up pics with Jasmine – one showing them smiling as they cuddled up together and a second saw Junior kissing her on the cheek.

The third picture showed Junior holding his middle finger up towards the camera as Jasmine laughed.

He wrote: “It’s my birthday!! Wouldn’t want to spend it any other way.”

Junior added the hashtags “#19 #birthday #lovedup”.

In April, Jasmine was revealed as Junior’s girlfriend. Jasmine once appeared on Celebs Go Dating and even shared a kiss with Love Island star Adam Collard.

Junior has gone Instagram official with his girlfriend Jasmine (Credit: Cover Images)

An insider told The Sun at the time: “Junior’s already introduced Jasmine to his dad and step-mum Emily. It was important that they approve of her, but he’s already smitten.

“The relationship has been kept on the down-low so far, but telling his fans he was committed was a big step.”

Recently, Junior did a joint interview with his younger sister Princess Andre. The siblings opened up about their famous singer dad Pete and his strict family rules.

Speaking to OK!, Princess told a story of the “worst telling off” she received from Peter.

Junior spoke about dad Peter’s strict home rules (Credit: Cover Images)

She said: “He took everything out of my room, I’m talking TV, books, toys and that really hurt when I was young, I’m not going to lie.”

Defending his rules, Peter said in his recent new! column: “It made me laugh, but I’m also proud to be a strict-ish dad. As I have told Junior, if they didn’t something wrong I wasn’t angry, just disappointed sometimes.

“I come from a generation where parents got angry and raised their voices, but there’s no need for that now. I have great conversations with the kids.”

