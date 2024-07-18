Strictly stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have reportedly split following two years of dating.

The pair, who met on the BBC dance show, apparently faced “pressure” of touring together. A source claims they struggled with “being in each other’s space 24/7”.

It’s been claimed that after a “tough few weeks,” Kai and Nadiya decided to call it quits.

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova ‘split’

A source has told The Sun: “It’s heartbreaking. Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple and have been so, so blissfully in love.

“But the pressures of touring – being in each other’s space 24/7, and the stress of performing a sell-out show eventually took its toll.”

The insider added: “After a tough few weeks, they sat down together and decided to call it quits. They remain incredibly close and are determined their split will not have any impact on the next series of Strictly – they remain consummate professionals, and nothing will change that.”

According to the source, no third party was involved in the split.

ED! has contacted reps for Nadiya and Kai for comment.

The professional Strictly Come Dancing stars had previously discussed marriage and having a family together.

Speaking to OK! magazine in early 2023, Nadiya said of marriage: “Marriage is important to me. One day I would like to be a wife, and extend my family.”

Kai agreed, adding: “It’s a future I want, too, absolutely. I would love to be a dad and one day be a husband and have a family.

“Ultimately, we’re not trying to start a family right now, but we are trying to create that family feeling among us and that’s important.”

Kai and Nadiya tour

The pair recently wrapped up their tour – Behind the Magic. Kai called it the “end of another chapter” in a touching Instagram post.

He wrote: “Hope you all enjoyed Behind the Magic as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you. For us the most powerful part is always the team around us, we had the most exceptional team this year from our dancers to our tour management to all of the guys behind the stage, and of course we had you guys, our incredible audience.

“Thank you for supporting us all along our journey, it’s been our dream to take this on tour as I told you and the show whatever you doing in life shoot the stars and dream big dream huge. You can achieve anything you can think of.

“Looking forward to seeing you all on Strictly.”

