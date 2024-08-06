GMB host Kate Garraway is reportedly going through a difficult time, according to her ITV colleague Charlotte Hawkins.

Earlier this year, Kate lost her husband, Derek Draper. It was also reported last month that Kate’s dad had been hospitalised after a suspected stroke.

Kate Garraway suffering ‘really tough time’ GMB co-star claims

During a new interview with OK! magazine, Charlotte opened up about her co-star Kate, and how she’s going through it at the moment.

“Kate, in particular, has been going through a really tough time and the thing is that she knows we’re all there for her. We’re all there to support each other,” she said.

“We are one big family. I like to think that viewers are sort of listening to their mates having a conversation and chatting about what’s going on that day,” she then continued.

“I think it’s so nice that what you see is what you get. It’s lovely that we have that relationship. We get the job done but we can tease each other and have a laugh. That’s what makes GMB special.”

GMB stars ‘pulled together’ for Kate Garraway

In a separate interview with Best magazine, Charlotte shared how the GMB team came together for Kate.

“When Kate lost her husband, Derek, in January, everyone pulled together to support her. She’s been through an extraordinarily tough time,” she said.

“When you lose someone that you love very much, it’s constant pain. You wonder what the way forward will be, it’s not a question of getting over it, but learning to live with it,” she then added.

In an interview with Prima, Charlotte spoke of her admiration for Kate.

“I’m full of admiration for how Kate has kept everything going. She wanted to be strong for Derek and the family. It’s love that keeps you going and gets you through situations like that – love for the person you’re caring for, for your family that you need to be strong for and for the people around you who are helping to support you,” she said.

Kate issues update on dad

Last week, Kate issued an update on how her dad is doing.

Her father, Gordon, was rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected stroke and heart attack.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a selfie of herself and Gordon.

“It was very scary but am so pleased that he is now stable & even recovering a bit in hospital – we have so much to be grateful for, but are taking it a day at a time,” she wrote.

“Huge thanks to the incredible NHS staff for their endless kindness & the heart they put into the care of all their patients which has meant so much to my mum & all our family,” she then added.

