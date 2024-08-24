GMB host Kate Garraway has issued a “desperate” plea for help on social media after suffering a fresh loss.

Kate took to social media and asked her army of fans for help after losing her purse in a black cab.

The star said she’d left work and bought train tickets to Cornwall, where her dad is currently in hospital, before misplacing her purse. And she added that without the purse – which contains her train tickets – she will be unable to visit him.

GMB host Kate Garraway loses train tickets

Posting on X last night (August 23), Kate said: “Please help. I left my gold purse in a black cab from Smooth in Leicester Square to home in north London. We stopped at St Pancras to buy a railcard and tickets to Cornwall. Pleeeeeease get in touch if anyone knows a black cab driver – am getting nowhere with TFL.”

Good Morning Britain host Kate then added: “The black cab driver was going to Tower Hamlets after to pick up his wife from work. I know because spoke to her on the phone! Please help.”

Getting more and more desperate to find her cards, cash and train tickets, Kate then tagged the black cab lost property Twitter account, hoping to find her belongings.

‘What can I do?’

“Can you help please?” she pleaded. “I left my purse – gold coloured in a black cab – 1pm I travelled from Leicester Square to St Pancras to buy tickets and a railcard – so know had it then. I got back into car and went home to north London – must have left in cab. … Heading to visit dad in hospital – now have no cards or tickets. Please can you help?”

She added: “Just desperate to get back as have to visit my dad in hospital and have no tickets or cards to get there. What can I do?”

Kate had a lot of support and suggestions from her followers. However, she hasn’t yet shared that she’s got the purse back, or that she’s been able to travel to Cornwall to see her dad.

‘Taking it a day at a time’

Kate’s dad was taken to hospital in July after he collapsed while on holiday at her brother’s in Cornwall.

She shared: “It was very scary but am so pleased that he is now stable and even recovering a bit in hospital – we have so much to be grateful for, but are taking it a day at a time.”

Her dad’s hospitalisation came just six months after the death of her husband Derek Draper.

