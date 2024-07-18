Kate Garraway has received a fresh blow following news reports that her father is in hospital.

The GMB star reportedly learned that her father had collapsed on Tuesday (July 16) – and has been keeping vigil by his bedside since.

Kate’s dad is in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway news: Star’s dad rushed to hospital

Kate has been absent from GMB the last few days after learning that her father had collapsed. It has been reported that he has had a stroke as well as a suspected heart attack.

The TV star is currently in Cornwall at her father’s bedside in hospital.

“Very sadly, Kate’s father collapsed earlier this week while staying , along with her mum and her brother in Cornwall,” a source told The Sun.

“It was incredibly frightening as he was found unconscious and immediately taken to hospital. “Kate rushed to be by his and her mum’s side minutes after GMB finished on air. It seems likely that he’s had a stroke and possibly a heart attack as well – doctors are still doing tests,” they then continued.

Kate is by her dad’s side, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway news

The source then continued, saying that Kate’s dad is currently in a stable condition and remains in hospital.

However, the family are understandably concerned.

“Luckily Kate is due to be off work for a few weeks anyway so she can divide her time between the hospital whilst simultaneously looking after Darcey and Billy. After the horrible, heartbreaking year they have had, it’s so important to Kate that they try and have a normal summer break,” the source then said.

The source then said that it is a “stressful” time for the family but Kate is doing her best to “look after everyone”.

The latest blow comes six months on from the death of her husband, Derek Draper.

ED! has approached Kate’s reps for comment.

