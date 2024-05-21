Kate Garraway has reunited with Ben Shephard as the pair attended the Chelsea Flower Show this week.

Good Morning Britain host Kate, 57, gushed that she had enjoyed an “incredibly special afternoon” with Ben, his wife Annie and her parents.

Kate shared a series of pictures to her Instagram on Monday evening. One showed Kate sat with her parents at the CFS.

Kate Garraway reunites with Ben Shephard

Meanwhile, another picture showed Kate with her parents alongside Ben and Annie. The star wrote: “Well what an incredibly special afternoon @rhschelsea with Mum & Dad – so much beauty joy & life to soak up in the glorious sunshine.

“The @suerydercharity #griefkind garden was spellbinding – designed by the wonderful @katherinehollanduk & inspired by her own grief journey.”

Kate added: “You can’t see her face here because my mum’s distracting her – yes the chatting is genetic! But swipe right for more.

Kate was at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We ran into so many friends, including the fabulous @mrsannieshephard who was in her element & @benshephardofficial who wasn’t!

“But was on top form anyway – looking after everyone as usual & managing to find the last tea stand open.”

Fans loved seeing Ben and Kate back together following his move from GMB to This Morning.

One person gushed: “Special times with your favourite people.”

Another wrote: “What a beautiful and calming spot and with family/friends! Beautiful garden/your happy place.”

Ben and wife Annie were at the event too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway birthday

Kate recently celebrated her 57th birthday. It was her first birthday after the death of her husband Derek Draper. She recently said she was left in tears over a special gift from a friend which had a tribute to Derek.

She said: “The last is the most personal & kind embroidered collar – you know how I love my crazy collars! – from @lisamejuto. Lisa is a makeup artist at @gmb.

Kate added: “But today when she gave me this out of the blue at 4 in the morning I burst into tears. The hard work & effort – carefully hand sewing symbols that she knows mean so much – including Darcey, Bill & Derek’s initials, shows so much painstaking love.”

