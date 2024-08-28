Former Big Brother winner Kate Lawler has opened up on having couples’ therapy with her husband Martin Bojtos after struggling with postnatal depression.

The 44-year-old reality star welcomed the couple’s first child, daughter Noa, in 2021 and they tied the knot the following year.

But This Morning star Kate – who hosts the competitions – has now revealed how Martin asked her to go to couples’ therapy before they headed down the aisle.

Kate said that it was the “toughest time” of their relationship.

Kate’s husband Martin suggested therapy when she was struggling with postnatal depression (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Lawler on therapy after husband suggested it

She told New magazine: “Martin was the one to suggest it, around a year after I had Noa. I wasn’t in the best place and it was having a huge impact on our relationship. Plus we were getting married six months later and Martin just wanted to start our marriage on the right foot, which was totally the right thing.”

Kate admitted that she “panicked” when Martin first suggested therapy and “thought he wanted to break up with me”.

She added: “It was the toughest part of our relationship. Having a child is the hardest thing you will ever do, but I also believe keeping your marriage alive after you have had a child is a huge challenge.”

Kate says their therapy was “invaluable” and revealed they still have sessions “every few months”.

Kate Lawler’s holiday to ‘end in divorce’

And they may be needing it when they return home from their family holiday after Kate joked on social media that their current road trip will “end in divorce”.

The family have opted for a getaway to the French village of Grimaud – but it took them 10 hours to drive there.

Kate told her Instagram followers: “I’m the worst passenger when my husband is driving at home.

“Can you imagine what I was like for 10 hours on a motorway? 10 hours it took to get to Grimaud. Should have taken us four and a half.

“Every five minutes I was [shrieking]: ‘Watch the lorry!’ He’s driving up a mountain and we are on the edge of a cliff on windy roads, in the dark, may I add.

“Because I have generalised anxiety disorder, this is how my internal system operates. I believe he’s driving us off the edge of a cliff by accident.

“I actually lost it, I had sweaty palms and everything.”

Kate finished her video by saying Martin had been “on the loo for ages” at a service station, “definitely Googling for the UK’s best divorce lawyer”.

