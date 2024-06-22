Kate Robbins shares gorgeous new pic after daughter Emily Atack welcomes her baby son

Actress Kate Robbins has shared a gorgeous new picture of her new grandson Barney after daughter Emily Atack welcomed her first baby.

Emily announced the news of her new arrival on June 20 after revealing her pregnancy at the end of last year. She shared a black and white snap of her and partner Alistair, with the newborn.

Kate and Emily are close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Robbins shares new picture of Emily Atack baby

The actress recently finished filming the sixth series of Unforgotten, and has appeared in The Couple Next Door, Death in Paradise, Dinnerladies and her own sketch show. But this latest role as grandma seems already to be her most favourite yet!

“Smitten” Kate posted a picture to her own Instagram account. And she was clearly delighted by the latest addition.

“I’m a grandma for the first time!” she wrote. Smitten with our Barney. So happy for Emily & Alistair.”

Her friends were quick to congratulate her and Emily on the news.

Ruth Langsford wrote: “Congratulations grandma,” to which Kate replied: “Thanks dear Ruth.”

Keith Lemon actor Leigh Francis also added his congratulations and Kate replied that she was “chuffed”.

Carol Vorderman and Toby Alexander Smith, who played Gray Atkins in EastEnders when Kate had a small role in the soap, both added plenty of love heart emojis.

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley said: “So much love!!!! Congratulations darlings!!!” Kate also thanked her.

The good wishes kept on coming from Jenny Eclair, Chaser Mark Labbett, Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick and EastEnders star Harriet Thorpe among many others.

Emily Atack gives birth

Comedian and actress Emily announced the wonderful news that she welcomed her first child on Thursday night.

She and her boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner welcomed a little boy and she said in the caption: “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.”

“Congrats you two,” said Rylan and Peter Andre shared: “Congratulations!”

Carol Vorderman admitted the post had her in tears: “Well that’s brought a tear to my old eyes,” she said. Carol added: “Sending the three of you all love.”

Kate Robbins then replied to Carol. She shared a love heart eye emoji and a praying emoji. Carol replied sharing three red love hearts and calling Kate “Nana”.

Emily announced her pregnancy last year (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Pregnancy announcement

Last December, Emily shared that she was expecting: “Hello everyone. It’s been a little while but I’m back with some news.” She captioned a post on her Instagram, showing off her new bump, “I’m delighted to share with you all that we’’re having a baby!!”

However, it seems that the pregnancy wasn’t an easiest ride, with Emily telling her 1.9 million followers: “Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.”

However she finished up by saying that she was “so happy to be writing all of this to you all” and inviting her many loyal fans to “stick around to watch me enter my mum era”.

While Emily keeps her relationship very private, the baby’s father is her step-cousin – nuclear scientist Dr Alistair Garner.

