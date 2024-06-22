Katie Alexander ‘in love’ with Eamonn Holmes as friendship grows following Ruth Langsford marriage split

Eamonn Holmes’ companion Katie Alexander is reportedly “smitten” and “in love” with the presenter. The relationship counsellor is said to have grown close to the GB News anchor in recent months.

Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford announced their split last month. Reports have since suggested Katie is helping Eamonn through “the tough times”.

Eamonn hosts a GB news show every morning (Credit: YouTube/GB News)

Katie Alexander ‘in love’ with Eamonn Holmes

It is thought Eamonn met Katie through Twitter back in 2015. The mum-of-three is divorced and is said to have commented on one of his posts, which sparked a conversation.

They have reportedly been spotted out together numerous times over the last 12 months. And friends have now told Mail Online Katie is “in love” with Eamonn.

It comes after reports yesterday in The Mirror that Katie is committed to a long-term relationship with the former This Morning host.

One source close to Katie claimed: “She is helping Eamonn through the tough times but doesn’t want to be seen as a marriage wrecker.

“The friendship has grown in recent months but Eamonn’s marriage has been over for some time.

“She wants to help Eamonn with his situation and their friendship has grown over a period of time. She feels she will be close to him for a long period and is in this for the long haul.”

The TV golden couple are set to divorce (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split

The popular presenting duo saddened fans when they announced their split in May 2024. The couple confirmed the news via a statement to The Sun On Sunday. A spokesperson for the duo revealed: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

The pair had been together for 27 years and married for 14. It was later claimed the couple had actually been separated for a year and had tried to keep it secret.

Ruth had given an interview just a week before talking about the strains Eamonn’s battle with chronic pain had put on their marriage.

“I don’t know how much Eamonn’s mobility will improve,” she told Women’s Weekly. “We live in hope. He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right.

“With any care situation – and there are millions of carers in this country – it isn’t always easy. It’s testing but we manage as a family.”

Ruth has taken time off Loose Women since the split (Credit: ITV)

Ruth and Eamonn’s different approaches

Eamonn’s friendship with Katie is not said to be the cause of their marriage breakdown. However Ruth was reportedly unaware of their closeness until recently. This is said to have led to her decision to take an extended break from Loose Women.

Eamonn, however, was back on GB News just days after the split announcement. He addressed the news directly when he told viewers: “I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

Ruth has so far remained silent on the split, but did respond to a fan who said they were worried for dog Maggie. The fan commented on Ruth’s social media that the pooch “looked sad”.

“I don’t see that,” Ruth replied firmly in the comments section. “She is a very happy, contented, much-loved dog.”

