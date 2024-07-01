The man who ordered the acid attack on Katie Piper may be granted freedom at a parole hearing later this month.

Katie, a popular Loose Women panelist, was scarred for life after ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch ordered a man – named Stefan Sylvestre – to throw acid over the star in March 2008.

Sylvestre was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of six years, in 2009. He was released on licence in 2018. Lynch, meanwhile, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years in May 2009.

At the time, the judge said the pair “planned and then executed an act of pure, calculated and deliberate evil”.

However, now, with the end of his minimum sentence approaching, it’s emerged that a private parole hearing for Lynch will take place later this month.

Parole hearing date set in Katie Piper acid attack

Parole hearings are granted when there is a “realistic prospect” of release, or to consider a move to an open prison, in the case of fairness or because they need more information from the person convicted.

The Parole Board said: “Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released.”

It’ll take place on July 23 and 24.

Katie will be able to send in a personal statement. And, if it is decided that he is eligible for parole, the decision can be challenged.

At the time of the attack, in a victim impact statement, Katie said: “When the acid was thrown at me, it felt like I was burning in hell. It was an indescribable, unique, torturous pain.

“I have lost my future, my career, my spirit, my body, my looks, my dignity… the list goes on. All I am left with is an empty shell.

“A part of me has died that will never come back. This is worse than death.”

Katie Piper’s relationship with Daniel Lynch

Katie and Lynch started dating in February 2008. However, he soon became possessive and controlling and raped Katie in a London hotel room. After she ended their relationship, he bombarded her with calls. He is then said to have become obsessively jealous after their split.

Lynch was on the phone to Katie as she walked down a street in Golders Green, North London, on March 31, when Sylvestre threw sulphuric acid in her face.

It left her scarred for life, partially sighted and in need of numerous continuing operations.

‘It doesn’t dominate my life’

Recently, Katie told OK! that the acid attack isn’t something she thinks about in her everyday life. However, when she heads into work at her Katie Piper Foundation, which she set up after the attack, it’s always on her mind.

“In my personal life at home, and with my children I am just being a wife and a mum. I don’t ever think about the fact I am scarred,” she said.

However, she added: “At work, in my foundation, I do feel different. I am constantly reminded of what happened to me because I am dealing with people who have suffered the same fate.

“My burns, my scarring, is part of who I am, I realise that. So, I try to be at peace with it, so it doesn’t dominate my life.”

