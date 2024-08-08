Katie Price has finally broken her silence on the arrest warrant issued against her last week.

The former glamour model, 46, has been on holiday in Turkey having jetted there for a facelift, according to reports.

Katie Price breaks her silence

An arrest warrant was issued against Katie last week after she failed to attend a court hearing.

The model, meanwhile, had already flown off to Turkey. However, over a week on from when the warrant was issued, Katie has finally broken her silence.

The star shared a lengthy statement on Instagram for her 2.7 million followers to see.

She began the statement by thanking people for their “kindness and compassion to my situation this week with my pending arrest”.

“Despite what has been misreported, I am now en route back from filming my documentary,” she then continued.

“I was never just abroad being ignorant to what’s going on and I stand by the facts, which is that there has been miscommunications here between a number of people here to do with my bankruptcy,” she went on to write.

Katie Price issues statement on arrest warrant

Katie then continued.

“However, I am now returning home from work, and I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary,” she said. “I do hope of course for my son’s sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.”

“Whilst I understand the importance and severity of the matter I do feel like I am being treated like a criminal,” she continued.

She then went on to say that whilst going bankrupt has been “hard”, she maintains that she is not “embarrassed” or “ashamed” that it’s happened to her.

She went on to say that the “public bullying” she has “endured” over the matter “is simply just not ok”.

Katie and Harvey

The model’s lengthy statement continued.

“I will continue to speak out on this and not be ashamed. I have and am continuing to pay back debtors as ordered by the court,” she wrote.

She then said: “I will address this with the police and courts when I land and I ask for my son Harvey‘s sake it’s handled with care and compassion.”

Katie added: “I am after all only a human being. I appreciate all of you that continue to show me love it means a lot. Kate.”

Katie’s statement comes after she said she’d become an escort to pay off her debts.

“I will get into escorting if I need to, not to sleep with the men, just for company. To be on their arm. I think I’d be good at that,” she said in her book.

