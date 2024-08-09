Katie Price was arrested as she landed at Heathrow on Thursday after missing a recent court appearance.

Katie’s recent arrest has triggered comments on her appearance, with a body language expert describing her as looking “frail” in the “bizarre-looking arrest photos”.

The former glamour model found herself in legal trouble after she skipped a bankruptcy hearing last week.

Despite being “aware” of the impending situation, Katie was arrested on her arrival back to the United Kingdom. As she faced detainment, a body language expert analysed her demeanour.

She has since been bailed. She’ll appear at the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday.

Former glamour model Katie Price was detained at Heathrow after missing a court hearing (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie Price arrested

“Katie has always been known for being able to style it out under extreme circumstances and even these bizarre-looking arrest photos seem to show her applying some lip gloss as she crouches down at the back of the police van,” Judi James, a body language expert, told the Mirror.

Katie’s expressions are hard to read, partly due to recent cosmetic surgery, according to Judi. “Her facial expression is unfathomable as it looks as though she is still healing from surgery so what looks like a smile at one point could be misleading,” Judi commented.

The arrest photos show Katie in an unusual moment of vulnerability. In the images, obtained by The Sun, Katie is seen sitting in a police van. Bandages are wrapped around her face and she is donning a plain crop top and joggers.

Judi continued: “Crouching with a lip-gloss in one hand and what looks like a vape in the other she looks frail though and even the guards seem to have decided to allow her to take a moment rather than bundling her off in handcuffs or in the manner of a more traditional arrest.”

Katie had previously expressed concern for her son, Harvey. On social media, prior to her detainment, Katie made a plea for his protection.

“I do hope of course for my son’s sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see,” she wrote.

Katie flew to Turkey to get a new facelift. (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie Price

While Katie was ushered into a police vehicle, her partner was seen handling their luggage at the airport.

The arrest warrant against Katie was issued after she missed her court date on July 30. The glamour model skipped the hearing as she jetted off to Turkey for plastic surgery.

Despite her claims that she was filming a documentary, the judge wasn’t impressed. After stating that Katie had “no real excuse” for failing to attend, Judge Catherine Burton issued the arrest warrant.

This follows her bankruptcy declarations in November 2019 and March 2024.

Katie is expected to appear in court later today.

