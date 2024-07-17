Katie Price declares ‘I’m going to have another baby’ after going through ‘list of suitable donors’

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model has shared an update on her baby plans.

Earlier this year, it was claimed that Katie was determined to have another baby. It came after her ex-husband Peter Andre and his wife Emily welcomed their second daughter together. Peter has three children with Emily and two with Katie.

Katie Price baby update

Throughout the years, Katie has been very vocal about wanting another child. Previously, she has admitted to failed surrogacy and IVF cycles.

Katie is currently in a relationship with Married At First Sight star John Joe ‘JJ’ Slater, 31, and reportedly wants to start a family with him.

Speaking in her upcoming memoir, This Is Me, Katie opens up about her baby plans. In an extract seen by The Mirror, Katie writes: “I am going to have another baby. There is a clinic that currently has some donor eggs and sperm ready and is waiting for me to come in and have them implanted.

“I went through a list of suitable donors and I have chosen sperm from a man who is mixed race from America and although I potentially have one egg that would be viable, I have chosen to have a donor egg too.”

Katie Price’s baby plans

In April, a source spoke about Katie’s baby plans.

“Katie has spoken to doctors about having another baby and understands that there are risks because of her age, but she’s very defiant about becoming a mum again,” an insider told OK!.

“She did IVF with Carl [Woods] but it didn’t work for them and the hope of a sixth baby hasn’t gone away.”

In March, on her podcast with her sister Sophie, Katie confirmed her relationship with JJ, stating that he “ticks every box” and accepts her for who she is.

“She’s with JJ now and because he’s young he’ll probably want children and that suits her baby dreams,” the source continued, stating that she is “weighing up all her options”.

In 2022, Katie admitted that it was unfortunate that she hadn’t frozen her eggs when she was younger.

