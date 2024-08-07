Katie Price insists she’ll ‘get into escorting’ to pay off bankruptcy debts as it ‘doesn’t hold fear now’ for her

Katie Price said she would “get into escorting” if she needed to to pay off her bankruptcy debts.

At the end of July, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Katie Price after she failed to attend a bankruptcy court hearing.

In March of this year, the former glamour model was declared bankrupt for the second time over an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05.

However, Katie didn’t appear at a court hearing on July 30 despite warnings she must attend or risk arrest.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Katie Price (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price arrest warrant

But, after the star missed the appearance, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said she has received “very clear warnings”.

Meanwhile, she added: “It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest.

“She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant.”

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

Katie was declared bankrupt in November 2019. And again in March this year.

Katie failed to attend a court hearing on July 30 (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price news

In her new memoir, This Is Me, Katie said she bankruptcy “doesn’t hold the same fear now I can see a way out of it”.

She wrote: “If material stuff is taken from me, I know I can earn it back.

“I will get into escorting if I need to, not to sleep with the men, just for company. To be on their arm. I think I’d be good at that.”

Meanwhile, Katie added: “My mum would tell me I need to work on my table manners first though. And by the way, that is a joke.”

Read more: Katie Price’s ex claims she cheated on him with sports star ‘who rubbed shoulders with Prince William’

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.