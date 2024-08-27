Beleaguered star Katie Price was in court today (Tuesday, August 27) for a bankruptcy hearing.

However, the star didn’t seem too happy leaving court after the case was adjourned, as she lashed out at the waiting press.

Katie was in court today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Katie Price in court today

Earlier this month, Katie was arrested at Heathrow Airport after skipping a court hearing in favour of getting a facelift in Turkey.

She appeared in court a few days later and was explicitly told by the judge that she must attend all future hearings – “no ifs, no buts, no holidays”.

Today, she attended a hearing in Central London about her ongoing financial situation.

After being introduced in court, Katie’s barrister immediately asked if the case could be adjourned and be heard in private. He cited Katie’s “mental wellbeing” as being one of the reasons behind this request.

Her barrister said that she would be able to give “more considered answers” in a private hearing. He added that this would likely lead to a satisfactory resolution for the trustees.

Alex was at court too (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Alex Reid at Katie Price court hearing

The judge was initially hesitant to postpone the case. Katie’s barrister and the barrister for the trustee then left the courtroom to discuss.

Upon returning, it was agreed that Katie’s compliance with the case since her arrest had been “welcomed”. They agreed to Katie attending a private interview on September 24. A public hearing could potentially follow in February.

Speaking to Katie, the judge said: “If you fail to comply with the undertaking you will be at risk of being arrested.”

Halfway through the hearing, Katie’s ex-husband, Alex Reid, arrived in court. He is one of the people Katie reportedly owes money to.

He later made a number of claims about Katie to the press outside court.

As Katie left court later, she lashed out at the waiting press.

“I hope the reporters write a good story today, won’t you? All the bull**** you write. Scumbags,” she fumed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie sparks engagement rumours

Earlier this month, Katie sparked rumours that she’s got engaged for the ninth time after she was seen flashing a diamond ring.

Katie is currently in a relationship with Married at First Sight star JJ Slater.

They have been together for six months.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Katie could be seen sporting a new ring on her wedding finger. Has JJ popped the question?

Katie has been engaged eight times in the past. Those who popped the question include Warren Furman, Scott Sullivan, Peter Andre, Alex Reid, Leandro Penna, Kieran Hayler, Kris Boyson, and Carl Woods.

She went on to tie the knot with Hayler, Reid, and Andre.

Read more: Katie Price compares herself to Star Trek’s Spock as she begs fans for help over new face

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.