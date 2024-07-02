In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model’s oldest daughter, Princess Andre, is reportedly concerned her mum could die after having more plastic surgery.

Last month, Katie revealed she was preparing to have her 17th boob job and sixth facelift. In an interview, the reality star stated her end goal is to “be a Bratz doll”.

While Katie undergoes more surgery, she wants to look like a ‘Bratz doll’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price news

After preparing for another boob job in Belgium, Katie recently documented her experience on Instagram from her bed at BeClinic.

“[BeClinic Brussels] been coming here for years and is definitely the best boob surgeon I recommend to anyone,” she wrote.

In another snapshot, the 46-year-old mum of five posted a selfie with her 31-year-old Married At First Sight boyfriend JJ Slater, who was kissing her head.

After being open about having multiple plastic surgeries over the years, sources close to Katie are apparently concerned for her health.

“Katie’s family and friends are concerned that she’s risking her life every time she goes under the knife – and she knows it, but still goes under,” an inside source told Closer.

“She ignores all the medical advice. She’s been warned over and over of the serious dangers. Katie was categorically told that every operation takes her into a higher risk category of something going wrong. She even has to sign a waiver in the case of injury from surgery or –worse –death.”

Following a number of procedures, Princess is allegedly concerned her mum is going too far (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Princess is really worried’

Katie’s oldest daughter, Princess, 16, is also said to be “really worried”.

According to the source, “no one can change her mum’s mind” as Princess believes “she won’t ever stop”.

“Katie doesn’t care that they are all against it. She’s a mum and they’re worried she could die. Katie’s mum Amy is besides herself and can’t believe how dangerous this is, especially as a mother risking her own life,” they continued.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Katie Price flees the country as her Mucky Mansion is ‘repossessed by bailiffs’

So, what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.