Katie Price sparks engagement rumours for the ninth time as she flashes huge diamond ring on romantic stroll with JJ Slater

Katie Price has sent the rumour mill churning with speculation that she could be on her ninth engagement, after a whirlwind six-month romance with MAFS star JJ Slater.

In snaps doing the rounds online, Katie can be seen sporting a large diamond on her wedding ring finger whilst looking undoubtedly smitten with her partner JJ.

Has JJ popped the question?

Katie Price may be engaged to JJ Slater (Credit: Justin Palmer)

Katie Price engaged rumours

In the new images Katie can be seen sporting an all pink ensemble and black boots, complimented by the eye-catching sparkler set on a gold band.

Meanwhile, JJ sported a chic button-up shirt and laidback beige trousers, as the pair strolled together with smiles on their faces.

In the snaps obtained by the MailOnline, Katie wore her dark locks in an up-do, with surgical tape from her recent face-lift still visible.

ED! has contacted Katie Price’s representatives for comment.

Katie has been the receiver of some jaw-dropping bling over the years after going through eight engagements with previous partners.

Those who have previously popped the question include Carl Woods, Kris Boyson, Kieran Hayler, Leandro Penna, Alex Reid, Peter Andre, Scott Sullivan and Warren Furman.

It comes after Katie hinted that thoughts of an engagement were in the air by reposting a meme on her podcast’s Instagram page.

The clip depicted the character Tom from the old kids TV show, Tots TV, alongside the caption: “When someone proposes to Katie Price.”

“I’ll just have one more go, alright?” the character squeaks in his signature high voice.

He continued: “And this time, I think I’m going to be able to do it. I do yeah, I just got a feeling.”

Katie and JJ have been dating for six months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price plans to ‘have baby’

The star has previously implied that she is ready to embark on the next chapter of her life, which includes welcoming another baby. But she has no intentions of the father being JJ…

“I can categorically say I will be having a baby,” she documented in her new autobiography. She also explained that she has a clinic on speed dial.

Katie has even chosen sperm from an American donor instead of JJ. “I am going to have another baby,” she said. “There is a clinic that currently has some donor eggs and sperm ready and is waiting for me to come in and have them implanted.”

Read more: Katie Price fans ask ‘what have you done to yourself?’ as star insists she is ‘finally’ happy after multiple surgeries

