Katie Price fans ask ‘what have you done to yourself?’ as star insists she is ‘finally’ happy after multiple surgeries

Katie Price has shown off the results of her most recent facelift, amid a turbulent few days that included jetting back home from Turkey and resulted in her arrest.

Now, some fans aren’t so impressed with the results of what Katie missed a court hearing for – a facelift! In fact, some are shocked with the outcome.

But Katie herself doesn’t seem phased and instead is happy with her new look!

Katie Price has shown off her new facelift (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price shows off facelift results

After a whirlwind trip to Turkey with partner JJ Slater and son Harvey, Katie landed back in the UK on Thursday – where she was met by police.

Katie was arrested after she missed a court hearing on her bankruptcy case, which occurred the week prior. In a statement, Katie said: “I do hope of course for my son’s sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.”

Katie is facing major criticism (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, her legal trouble didn’t seem to get Katie down too much, as she was later seen vaping and applying lip balm as she was detained.

Now, KP has been bailed and is back on top form on social media, where she consistently keep her followers updated with her latest antics.

It was here that Katie shared a snap sporting leopard print trousers and showed off her new look, raking in a ton of backlash from social media users.

Social media users slam Katie Price over facelift results

One said: “Awe deary me, what the heck have you done to yourself?”

Another added: “My god, what have you done?”

A third remarked: “Just no…”

“Ffs what are you doing,” chimed in another.

Despite this, some fans rallied in the comment section to defend KP. One said: “Always great to see women supporting other women in the comment’s…oh wait!”

Another penned: “I think she looks great!!”

Fans support Katie Price

Elsewhere, other fans praised Katie’s youthful appearance as she posed alongside mum Amy and daughter Princess. Pricey rocked sunglasses and a sunhat whilst beaming at the camera. She wrote in the caption: “3 generations. Me @officialprincess_andre and my mum today.”

One fan gushed: “You are glowing.”

Another praised: “You look so much better in this photo so much more natural.”

“Wow this more natural look looks STUNNING!! You honestly look so so much better and it’s really youthful. Looks great the job they’ve done. Wow,” complimented another.

Another added: “Beautiful, you’re looking so healthy Katie.”

Meanwhile, Katie rose above the criticism and snapped a close-up shot of her appearance whilst smiling. She wrote alongside the selfie: “I must say a week after facial correction done by @trioclinicistanbul l’m so extremely happy with the results. Literally no bruising and swelling almost gone. Pricey is happy finally.”

