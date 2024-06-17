Katie Price has opened up about plans for a new project with her son, Harvey.

The glamour model has previously given fans a glimpse into her life with Harvey, who is blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia, a learning disability, and Prader-Willi syndrome.

The mum-of-five has previously starred alongside Harvey, in Katie Price: Harvey and Me and What Harvey Did Dext. Katie and Harvey showcased their experiences whilst journeying through life and later shed light on their process as Harvey turned 18 and embarked on a new chapter of his life.

Now, it seems that the mum and son duo are ready to share more.

Katie Price shares new Harvey Price documentary plans

Katie told MailOnline how she has another documentary with the BBC potentially lined up. She said: “The BBC want to do another documentary about Harvey. It’ll be two or three years on from his last one.”

The TV personality went on to say: “I love Harvey, he just makes me laugh. There’s all these TikToks out about him when we do stuff together. He’s got such great banter, he’s just so funny. He’s such a gorgeous man.

“I’m not allowed to say to him, ‘you’re my little boy’ anymore, he says. ‘No mum, I’m a man!’ So I have to say, ‘you’re a grown up man now, Harvey.’ He’s 22 now, I can’t believe it. It makes me feel old!”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Katie has starred in other documentaries with her son Harvey (Credit: ITV)

What Harvey Did Next documentary

Their last documentary, What Harvey Did Next, aired in 2022. It followed Katie and her son as they navigated Harvey becoming an adult and gaining independence.

Katie Price and son Harvey had great success with their previous documentary (Credit: ITV)

At the time, the Chief Executive of Sense, a national disability charity, Richard Kramer told the publication about the benefits of raising awareness about disabilities.

He detailed to MailOnline: “Caring for someone with additional needs can be tough – but it also brings moments of pure happiness. What Harvey Did Next brilliantly captures this, as we see the joys and challenges of Harvey leaving home for the first time and entering a new phase of adulthood.”

He added: “We’re grateful for the awareness and discussion this programme will create, and above all showing that in the right environment, and with the right support, every young person can thrive.”

It comes as Katie recently revealed that she also has new plans for her own career. The model has set her sights on becoming a life coach. She believes that her past trauma and years of therapy have given her the strength to “help people in any way [she] can”.

