Katie Price shuts down split rumours from JJ Slater as she dedicates ‘whole chapter’ of book to him

Katie Price and JJ Slater have been dating since early February and have shared a string of loved-up snaps on social media since they went official.

From one smitten display to the next, they appeared to be going from strength to strength.

However, Katie’s romance appeared to be in hot water this week, as reports claimed that the glamour model had hinted at a split. Now, Katie has put the rumours to bed, by revealing a major dedication she has made to her reality star boyfriend.

Katie Price squashes JJ Slater split rumours

The reports came after Katie shared a cryptic quote about empowerment to social media. Katie re-shared a clip from popular singer Paloma Faith. She shared: “No one works harder than a girl who realises that no one is going to save her and she has to be the one who’s going to build her dream.”

Although Katie didn’t divulge any further information about who the quote could be aimed at, the rumour mill quickly began to churn.

Katie Price will soon be releasing a new book (Credit: Matt Haycox / YouTube)

However, it seems that readers of the quote may have had their feathers ruffled far too quickly. Katie has now shared that she has made a huge gesture towards her partner, cementing their relationship.

The TV personality has dedicated a “whole” chapter of her new book to JJ. She penned a sweet message about the chapter on her stories. Alongside a snap of JJ’s name beneath the words “chapter 14”, as shown on an iPad, she said: “Whole chapter on my gorgeous boyfriend.”

Katie Price has dedicated a chapter of her book to JJ Slater (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price new book

In the story prior, Katie had revealed she was in the studio recording the audio for the audiobook version of her new release.

Two months ago, Katie detailed to social media: “MASSIVE NEWS ALERT! I’m so happy to share that this July I’m releasing my brand new autobiography, THIS IS ME.

“This is by far the most intimate look into my life to date, celebrating 30 years in the spotlight. I’m finally telling the FULL story behind the headlines and I’m not holding back.

“It’s been a journey, and I can’t wait for you all to read it. Thank you all for your support.”

Last week Katie took to Instagram to pose alongside her latest book, which boasts a snap of herself on the cover. She gushed: “The countdown is on… my new autobiography THIS IS ME will be hitting shelves next month, just in time for summer.

“So much to share with you all in this book, it has been so emotional to work on it but I’m so proud of it.”

