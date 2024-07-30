A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Katie Price after she failed to attend a bankruptcy court hearing.

In March of this year, the former glamour model was declared bankrupt for the second time over an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05.

Katie didn’t appear at a court hearing on Tuesday despite warnings she must attend or risk arrest.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Katie Price (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price arrest warrant

After the star missed the appearance, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said she has received “very clear warnings”.

She added: “It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest.

“She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant.”

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

Katie was declared bankrupt in November 2019. Then again in March this year.

Katie failed to attend a court hearing on Tuesday (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price news

At a hearing in February, a judge ordered Katie to pay 40 per cent of her monthly income from OnlyFans to trustees to repay her debts.

In March, during a short hearing, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis said Katie had not responded to HMRC over the debt and therefore declared her bankrupt.

Back in October 2023, Katie said she felt “fed up” over threats of legal action. She said she would go to prison to be “done with it all”.

Meanwhile, Katie missed the hearing in March due to “dealing with serious stuff”.

