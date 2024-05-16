Inside Katie Price’s ‘new 1.5-acre converted barn home’: Six beds, four bathrooms, sprawling driveway and £3.7k-a-month rent

In the latest Katie Price news, the glamour model has reportedly found herself a huge new home – despite suffering financial woes.

Reports have been rife this week that the model is set to be evicted from her current abode, dubbed the Mucky Mansion, after failing to pay a £761,994.05 tax bill.

Although the TV personality has faced bankruptcy claims, she is supposedly looking to rent a 1.5-acre barn conversion that boasts six bedrooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price latest news: Star ditches the Mucky Mansion

According to The Sun, the converted barn sports four reception rooms, three bathrooms, a separate studio and a giant detached garage, with space for three cars.

An insider speculated: “It’s no secret Katie is having to move out, but she’s keen to keep it under wraps where she is going. She’s found a really nice place to stay, which may surprise people.

Yes, I’m in a bankruptcy. But guess what? I own my house.

“It’ll be the perfect pad to help her get back on her feet and she will be staying there with her kids and new man JJ Slater.”

Katie’s new home has plenty of room for animals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The move will reportedly set her back £3,750 per month in rent.

Katie’s new home doesn’t only boast a lot of space outdoors, it also has a variety of luxurious aspects indoors, including an open fire, waterfall shower and exposed timber beams.

The outside doesn’t fall short either, with a sprawling driveway and space for several vehicles.

Katie has been in financial hot water (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

‘Constant drama’

Katie’s previous neighbours are likely glad to see the back of her, over complaints of loud music and a constant eyesore.

One resident told MailOnline: “We’re sick to death of the constant drama. She doesn’t come into the village anymore because she knows we don’t like the way she lives. I wish she’d move.”

Another chimed in: “She simply doesn’t live by any code of conduct or restraint. She is reckless in just about everything she does.”

Back in March, Katie hit back at claims she could lose her home. She told her followers: “You’ve followed my life, my journey, I say it as it is.

“Yes, I’m in a bankruptcy. But guess what? I own my house. No one could take it off me as well.”

ED has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Katie Price and Kerry Katona set to play ‘ugly sisters’ in Cinderella panto

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.