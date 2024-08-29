Katie Price has vowed to dramatically change her ways after admitting to being “disrespectful” to her terminally ill mum Amy.

The former glamour model, 46, has binned a year-long habit forever after making a strong vow to her Instagram followers.

Katie revealed this week that her cars have been stripped of her vapes and she will not be touching them ever again. It comes after her mum Amy, 72, underwent a “life-saving” lung transplant in 2022, following her terminal lung disease diagnosis in 2017.

Katie Price changing her ways for mum Amy

In the short clip, Katie said: “I have a big confession to make, and if there’s anyone out there who wants to join me – do it.

“I’ve been vaping for a year. It’s no good for you. No good for you – especially when my mum’s had her lung transplant – it’s disrespectful doing this in front of my mum.

“I’ve decided today is the day I am throwing this battery, chemical, addictive, horrible thing away. I am now doing vapes no more from today. I’ve got the strength to get rid of them – join me. It’s going in the bin.

“That is it, in the bin. Goodbye. I’ve cleared all my vapes out of the cars – everything. Gone.”

Amy’s illness explained

Katie’s mumm Amy was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in 2017.

IPF damages the air sacs in the lungs, causing them to go stiff and making it difficult for oxygen to get into the blood.

The disease has a life expectancy of between three and five years. Amy has since had a lung transplant and has admitted to having “quite a few setbacks” during recovery. However, she said things are heading “in the right direction”.

Hospital dash

Earlier this year, Katie revealed on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, that Amy was rushed to hospital with a burst cyst after an ultrasound.

Her sister Sophie, 34, said: “I had to take mum to A&E. The hospital were really good actually, we went to Medway hospital. Took mum up A&E because she had a burst cyst I think it was but she is all fine.

“She had an ultrasound the other week and they burst it basically by accident. So we spent about six hours at A&E.”

