Katie Price ‘in no rush’ to return home as she breaks silence after warrant issued for her arrest

A recent decision by Katie Price to undergo surgery in Turkey has stirred up controversy, especially considering the news that it comes with a £10,000 price tag.

The trip coincided with a court date Katie was expected to attend in the UK. And, as a result of he r no-show, the judge in her bankruptcy hearing has now issued a warrant for her arrest.

But despite the legal and financial troubles, insiders close to Katie have claimed she is “in no rush” to return home.

Katie Price news: Star ‘determined to change her face again’

According to The Sun, Katie’s choice to have surgery in Turkey was made after her usual surgeon in Brussels refused to carry out the work.

“Katie was determined to change her face again and when her usual clinic in Brussels said no, she made new arrangements,” the source claimed.

“Katie has no intention to face the music back in the UK any time soon and is even thinking about extending the trip. She is with [boyfriend] JJ and her close friend, who is getting a tummy tuck.

“So she feels happy being away from the drama back home.”

However, the model herself said she hasn’t been to see any other surgeons. And, she added in an Instagram video, that she’s flown to Turkey as the clinic is the best at what she wants to get done. She’s also taken son Harvey with her on the trip. And the defiant star said she’s determined to enjoy the break.

Sources claim Katie is receiving surgery on her eyes and under her chin in Istanbul.

‘I am trying my best’

The former model has now been declared bankrupt on two separate occasions.

On social media last night (July 30), she addressed her current predicament. “I’m fully aware of the severity of my current personal financial situation,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“I have and I am continuing to cooperate with the relevant people.” She continued: “I own my situation and I am trying my best to work my way out of it and put matters right.”

She also said that her commitments in Turkey are due to her filming a documentary on corrective surgery.

Katie continued: “I am shocked that, whilst away working for a documentary on corrective surgeries, I should find myself yet again headline news. I have to continue in my work in order to satisfy these bankruptcy order, which is all I’m trying to do right now.”

The model then said: “I am, however, not running from matters. And I will continue to take matters with great seriousness. I am doing the best I can to rectify things during extremely challenging times.”

Unpaid tax bill

The mum of five has always been open about her inclination for surgery. She previously shared in her book, This Is Me, her preference for Turkey over the UK or US for these procedures.

Katie cited cost and aftercare as the primary reasons. She also discussed her ongoing pursuit of aesthetic perfection and body dysmorphia.

The backdrop to Katie’s current trip is a mounting £760,000 unpaid tax bill. This comes following her second bankruptcy in March.

Due to her missed court appearance, Judge Catherine Barton issued a warrant for her arrest. She cited there was “no real excuse” for her absence.

