Katie Price has issued a plea for help to fans over her latest face operation – comparing herself to Spock from Star Trek.

Katie, 46, is no stranger to going under the knife for a cosmetic procedure. Recently, Katie headed off to Turkey for a facelift.

However, in a recent TikTok live, Katie admitted that despite being “happy with her new face”, she felt she needed to “sort her eyebrows”.

Katie Price shows off new face

Earlier this week, Katie showed off the results from her facelift – which is believed to have cost up to £10,000 – on her Instagram.

But ten days post-procedure, Katie admitted there was one problem she had with her new face.

“I had fat taken from my own body and put in my cheeks and lips. Even my mum approves of my new face! Princess said I look a lot fresher,” Katie said, as MailOnline reports.

Katie Price says she ‘needs to sort her eyebrows out’

The model went on: “I plastic because I am plastic, at least I tell you all what I’ve done. Whenever I come on here I always get the odd t*** that says, ‘you look stretched,’ it’s boring!”

Talking about her eyebrows, Katie explained: “I do need to sort my brows out, I look like Spock from Star Trek, so if you know anyone who can fix these, let me know.

“It doesn’t matter what any of you say to me, you will not put me down. I’ve come a very long way from a place of darkness and depression. I know me and I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am.”

Katie then issued another plea for help and shared a selfie on her Instagram after. She asked: “Can anybody help me reshape and redo my eyebrows or start them again please DM.”

Katie bankruptcy

Reality star Katie landed back in the UK from her cosmetic procedure abroad last week with partner JJ Slater and son Harvey. However, Katie was arrested after she missed a court hearing on her bankruptcy case, which occurred the week prior.

In a statement, Katie said: “I do hope of course for my son’s sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.”

