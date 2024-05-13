Katie Price and Kerry Katona set to play ‘ugly sisters’ in Cinderella panto

In Katie Price news, the glamour model is putting old feuds to bed as she is set to star alongside pal, Kerry Katona.

The former I’m A Celeb star and Atomic Kitten singer are teaming up to take to the stage in the beloved panto, Cinderella.

It is here the TV favourites will star as the ugly sisters – and likely give the audience a good old laugh!

Katie and Kerry apparently fell out for ten years (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Katie Price news

In her column for OK!, Kerry detailed: “Katie Price announced this week that we’re going to be doing panto together later this year!

“We’re going to play the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella – hilarious.”

Elsewhere, Katie had told her fans on her podcast, The Katie Price Show: “I’ve signed up to another Panto!

“Cinderella! I’ve signed up for Cinderella and I’m one of the ugly sisters – and guess who is the ugly sister I’m doing it with – it’s Kerry Katona!

“So Kerry got me the gig because she has been working with them for six years. And she was like ‘why don’t you come and do this panto’, and she said it was for the ugly sisters and I said ‘oh are we ugly then?’ and she said we can still be really pretty.”

Katie went on to say: “And we can sing and I said ‘well I can sing better than you Kerry’. Because we have known each other 22 years even before she was in Atomic Kitten and the Jungle.

“So we know each other well and we can have innuendos and stuff on stage and little digs so it will be good to do that this year with her.”

Katie Price and Kerry Katona’s friendship

The pals initially grew a bond when starring on I’m A Celeb together, but later fell out. However, they seemed to mend their friendship back in 2017.

A source told The Sun in 2017: “Kerry and Katie drifted apart after their time in the jungle but have always kept in touch in a very loose way.

Kerry and Katie first met on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

“They both live near each other in Sussex so it’s easy for them to see each other and they have become a regular fixture in each other’s lives again.”

Their friendship reportedly became sour years ago with a war of words between the stars. But now, they seem closer than ever!

Cinderella will entertain audiences in Cardiff from Saturday, December 7, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025.

