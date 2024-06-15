Katie Price plans to become a life coach and is planning on having more babies with JJ Slater

In Katie Price news, the former glamour model has revealed that she is hoping to make a major career change.

The star also revealed that she is planning on having more kids with her new boyfriend, Married at First Sight star JJ Slater.

Katie Price news: Star wants to become a life coach

Katie, 46, sat down with the MailOnline recently for an interview about her life and plans for the future.

During her chat with the publication, the star confessed that she “lives and breathes trauma”.

In 2018, Katie was robbed and raped in a carjacking in South Africa. After this, she attempted suicide.

However, she has since worked through her trauma with years of therapy – and wants to become a life coach now to help others.

“I’ve got severe ADHD and severe PTSD. I’ve been through breakups, marriages, kidnapped threats, hijacked, held at gunpoint, you name it, I’ve been through it. And then I had a breakdown, a bad breakdown, survived that and came out the other end. I just feel that I’ve been through so much,” she said.

Katie has big plans (Credit: Matt Haycox / YouTube)

Katie Price talks trauma

The star continued, saying: “I want to be a life coach because I do live and breathe trauma, I’ve been through drama, real life events and I’ve come through the other end. So if I can help people in any way I can, then I will.”

She then went on to say that nowadays, she’s “very calm” and that she’s “in control”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Katie confessed that she wants more kids – despite already being a mother-of-five.

The star is currently dating JJ Slater, who found fame on MAFS – and revealed that though she’d love more little ones, she’s not going to be rushing it.

Katie wants more kids (Credit: ITV)

Katie wants more kids

“Yes, I want more kids. If I could get it with JJ, if he wants kids, but I’ve learned not to rush things in relationships. Before, I rushed marriages, rushed kids, rushed everything, and look what happened…,” she said.

The star then continued, saying that JJ is on the “same wavelength” as her and is no rush either.

Katie then continued, saying that she’s “fed up” of making exes.

