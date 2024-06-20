Katie Price’s new neighbours vow to sell their home as she moves in: ‘I’m not happy about it’

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model is moving into a new house and her neighbours don’t seem too pleased.

The mum-of-five has decided to downsize from her Mucky Mansion and has opted to rent a four-bed home in Sussex. She is expected to move into the house – located on the edge of Haywards Heath – next month.

However, those who live down the same road aren’t happy with the news and are contemplating moving.

While Katie hasn’t moved into her new home yet, her neighbours are already unimpressed (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news: ‘Dreadful’

“One of my neighbours was on the phone to me as soon as they heard saying ‘Have you heard the dreadful news?'” an inside source told The Sun.

“The reaction from most of the neighbours has not been very positive.”

According to the source, when the neighbour found out the Celebrity Big Brother winner was moving in, she insisted she was “really not very happy about it”.

They added that they knew someone who used to go to school with Katie and were told: “She is not somebody you would want living next to you. If she has noisy parties, the problem is that house is too small,” they continued.

Their neighbour was hesitant to tell them about the news as they didn’t want to “ruin my day”.

While admitting “there’s nothing we can do about it other than put our house up for sale,” they also said that could be a “bit drastic”.

While claiming to still live there, Katie said she had ‘nine years of hell’ at her Mucky Mansion (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie had ‘nine years of hell’ in her mansion

Reportedly, Katie was evicted from her Mucky Mansion in May after not paying a tax bill of £761,994.05.

That said, during a recent episode of her podcast, Katie told fans she was still currently living there.

“And guess what? I absolutely have hated my mansion,” she said.

“I tell you why, nine years of hell I’ve had there,” Katie continued.

“Fly-tipping, it’s haunted… and I am living with it. And whoever buys that house, good luck! I hate it.”

