Katie Price has addressed rumours she’s pregnant suggesting she is set to become a mum for the sixth time.

Former glamour model Katie, 45, mentioned she had been experiencing health symptoms – such as bloating and memory issues – “sometimes” experienced by women when they are pregnant earlier this month.

And amid her ex Peter Andre recently becoming a dad again, Katie was also said a few weeks back to be “very defiant about becoming a mum again”.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show podcast, however, Katie appears to have denied a little one is on the way.

Katie Price pregnant rumours

Seemingly slamming reports about her previous comments, Katie – currently dating MAFS contestant JJ Slater – indicated she is not pregnant.

Speaking with sister and podcast co-host Sophie, Katie said: “In the papers they’re like ‘pregnancy rumours’ because I’ve got signs of bloating. And I’m like: ‘What an insult.'”

And in a clip shared on her Instagram, Katie showed off her baby bump-less stomach. She added: “See, no airbrushing there.”

Katie Price baby plans

Meanwhile, according to The Sun last week, Katie is keen on becoming a mum again.

An unidentified source is said to have claimed to the tabloid: “She’s happy and she has always said she wants even more children so that’s what she aiming for.

“She knows she doesn’t have much time if she wants to try. Katie has always fallen pregnant quite easily in the past, but now she is older, she worries it might not happen as quickly so she doesn’t want to wait until it’s too late.

Katie doesn’t care what other people think.

“She knows some people will think it’s too soon with JJ but she doesn’t care what other people think – she’s confident in their relationship and thinks he’d be a great dad.”

Katie ‘thinks JJ would be a great dad’ (Credit: YouTube)

It was also previously reported Katie and ex Carl Woods unsuccessfully attempted to conceive via IVF.

ED! has approached a representative for Katie Price for comment.

