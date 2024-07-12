Katie Price insists she won’t ‘be letting son Harvey suffer’ as he’s forced out of residential college

Katie Price has insisted she won’t be letting her son Harvey Price “suffer” as he’s forced out of his residential college.

According to reports, funding for Harvey’s residential care will stop due to claims he has “no healthcare issues”.

Katie has claimed that an assessor has decided that Harvey “only needs social care”.

Harvey is currently in residential college (Credit: BBC/Minnow Films/Richard Ansett)

Katie Price son Harvey

Katie’s eldest son Harvey, whom she shares with professional footballer Dwight Yorke, is blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability. Harvey also has Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder.

In March, Katie revealed that Harvey has to leave National Star College in Gloucester as “West Sussex Council wouldn’t fund him”.

Katie has since given an update on her The Katie Price Show podcast. She told her listeners: “The socials came back yesterday, the people who do the funding, and they believe by seeing Harvey that Harvey has no healthcare issues. That he only needs social care. They think he has no health problems so they’re not funding, and want him to live in a social care place.

“So now obviously the doctors and all that are good with me. He has a passport for the hospital. He’s on medicine to keep him alive. He is cortisol deficient so can go into adrenaline crisis at any time.

I will not be letting Harvey suffer but it looks like he will be coming home.

“If he’s ill he ends up in hospital, what are they on about? Anyone out there if you’re in a situation like me, like everyone knows Harvey has healthcare issues, it’s been documented and I’ve done documentaries on it, but they just think it’s behaviour.

Katie has a close bond with son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price news

“I’m like ‘are you kidding me?’, and I’m now having to appeal. Even his social worker from West Sussex is like ‘you need to appeal it.’ They disagree with it. It’s all because of money.

“I will not be letting Harvey suffer but it looks like he will be coming home. Not home, I mean a place nearer me, up the road. He won’t be able to stay at college after Christmas.”

According to the MailOnline, West Sussex County Council told them: “This was a decision taken by NHS Gloucestershire.”

ED! has contacted West Sussex County Council and NHS Gloucestershire for further comment.

The glamour model was Harvey’s primary caregiver up until he turned 19 years of age. However, since 2021, Harvey has lived at National Star College in Gloucestershire.

Last month, reports claimed that Katie Price’s £2million home, dubbed Mucky Mansion, was repossessed by court bailiffs, amid claims she had been made bankrupt for the second time.

