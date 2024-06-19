Katie Price takes ‘swipe’ at Amanda Holden over her appearance: ‘I don’t like that look’

Katie Price has made a dig at Amanda Holden over her braless looks.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda, 53, is no stranger to a braless look and has hit back at trolls who’ve complained about her risqué outfits on the talent show on several occasions.

Katie was appearing on Lewis Raymond’s podcast Life Reclaimed when she make a remark about Amanda not using nipple covers.

TV star Katie took a swipe at Amanda’s appearance (Credit: YouTube/Lewis Raymond Taylor)

Katie Price and Amanda Holden

As Katie, 46, adjusted her boobs, Lewis joked: “Oh she’s getting them out.”

Katie then replied: “I’m not… I’ve got nipple covers on, I’m not doing an Amanda Holden because I don’t like that look.”

Lewis asked the reality star: “Is this a recent enhancement? I’m sure it always is with you.”

Katie revealed: “I want to go bigger as well and everyone is always like ‘Kate, no more.'”

Amanda often goes braless (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda has caused a stir over the years with her outfits on BGT.

She previously sparked complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom over her looks. However, she’s also wasted no time in hitting back at the criticism!

She once told The Sun: “My t*ts seem to become the show’s biggest talking point every year.”

I’m not doing an Amanda Holden because I don’t like that look.

Meanwhile, Amanda joked to The Sun in 2022: “Jennifer Aniston has the same problem. We’re very sensitive to weather conditions!

“But I’m just like, ‘Get over it’. It doesn’t seem to matter when you see boys’ nipples, so I just don’t get why it matters when you can see girls’. It’s everyone else that makes the fuss about them.”

She added: “But I have no problem with it. They’ve got their own management and they’re insured!”

In 2017, Amanda sparked more than 600 Ofcom complaints over a plunging Julien Macdonald gown on BGT.

Speaking to OK! magazine at the time, she said of the backlash: “That dress was hysterical. I had bits of fish wire underneath my breasts trying to hold that together.

“But, look, I’m from a small-chest family, plus you know I’m 48 years old. It’s all quite laughable, but [it’s] all everyone seems to talk about. It’s been called another national ­crisis – but, oh no, I will not be covered up.”

