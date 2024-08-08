Loose Women star Kaye Adams once opened up about how she was assaulted by a “terrifying” superior.

The star, 61, admitted that the horrific incident left her feeling “embarrassed”.

Kaye spoke of the incident on her podcast (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Kaye Adams on being groped by ‘terrifying’ boss

During an episode of her podcast, How To Be 60, back in May, Kaye opened up about the vile incident.

The Loose Women star opened up about a time that she was propositioned by one of her bosses.

“I can remember standing there with this gin and tonic in my hand thinking, ‘Oh, what am I gonna do?’ And I giggled,” she recalled.

She also revealed that another boss groped and slapped her bum.

“I was standing up leaning against a pillar and my boss, who was a bit older – he was the boss boss – came out,” she said.

Kaye was left humiliated by the incident (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Kaye Adams on boss slapping her bum

Kaye then continued.

“Everyone was terrified of him, and actually I really liked this man and he was really good to me. But as he walked past me he slapped my a*** and really grabbed my a*** and laughed as he went by,” she said.

“I was about 24 and I just remember that rush of embarrassment. My cheeks went red, I didn’t know what to do. A bit of you is conflicted, but you didn’t, you just shut up. He laughed and he walked out, and everyone else laughed,” she then continued.

She then went on to say that there was nothing she could do about it at the time.

“And the attitudes… casual sexism all the time, you know, slapping women’s a**** and not even thinking about it, it’s not even an issue whatsoever, which you look at now and you think, ‘Oh, my God’, but then you think, ‘Jesus’,” she said.

Kaye ‘utterly horrified’ over 10-year court battle

Earlier this week, Kaye opened up on a 10-year court battle she’d finally won.

In January, Kaye won a dispute over an alleged tax bill. It was argued that she was self-employed when hosting the Kaye Adams Programme on BBC Radio Scotland between 2013 and 2017.

However, HMRC argued that Kaye was an employee and owed thousands in unpaid taxes. However, Kaye fought back and won three cases against HMRC. The department later confirmed that they wouldn’t be appealing Kaye’s victory.

In a statement, Kaye said: “Whilst I am extremely pleased that HMRC has decided not to roll the dice on a fifth time lucky shot on my case, I remain utterly horrified at the behaviour of this department.”

