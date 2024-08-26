Loose Women star Kaye Adams once let slip a rather racy sex confession that left her co-stars gobsmacked.

The TV presenter made the admission during an episode from June. Kaye appeared on the ITV show with Dame Kelly Holmes, Gloria Hunniford and Jane Moore.

But things took a cheeky turn when Kaye shared a saucy childhood sex confession.

Kate let slip the confession while on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams on Loose Women

During the Loose Women episode, the ladies discussed adult fiction books – with Kaye admitting she was reading them from a young age.

“Like that kind of book, those kind of books – that was my sex education,” Kaye said.

Jane chimed in and then jokingly said: “See, I thought I knew everything there was to know about you until this morning when you mentioned at the age of 10 you were reading that sort.”

Kaye left her co-stars and the studio audience giggling (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams reveals racy sex confession

Laughing it off, Kaye then said: “The thing is my dear dad, he used to have this stash of novels but the lead character was called Ross Tobin – I always remembered this.

“He was an airline pilot that travelled the world and had a few ‘escapades’ if you know what I mean.”

Jane then quizzed her: “Is it like confessions of a window cleaner but an airline version?” to which Kaye nodded along and said she would read the erotic novels under her bed.

Kaye on Loose Women ‘feud’

Loose Women is a staple on screens – premiering way back in 1999. And over the years, it’s fair to say its stars have been subject to tabloid rumours claiming they don’t necessarily get on.

However, according to Kaye – who joined Loose Women in 1999 – there have previously been “times of tension” between the panelists.

In an interview from 2022, Kaye admitted that there was some truth to the rumours that some stars do not get on with each other.

Loose Women airs from Monday to Friday at 12:30pm on ITV1.

