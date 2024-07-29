Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona recently faced a severe cancer scare that prompted fears about the future of her children.

Kerry bravely opened up about her emotional and physical turmoil in an exclusive interview with OK! magazine.

Kerry Katona opened up about her health. (Credit: Cover Images)

Kerry Katona on cancer scare

For months, Kerry suffered from severe pain and abnormal bleeding, which led her to believe she might have cancer.

Kerry told OK! that she’s “used to feeling sore because of my scoliosis, but it was getting to the point I wasn’t sleeping”.

Doctors later found blood in Kerry’s cervix during a routine check. “I remember screaming and crying in pain, so I went for an internal scan and they found a cyst on my right ovary,” she explained. “That didn’t concern them as much because I have endometriosis, but when they discovered I had blood in my cervix, they were concerned.”

The discovery led her to fear the worst while awaiting more conclusive results.

To cope with the stress and the pain, Kerry and her fiancé Ryan Mahoney took a trip to Spain, although it was far from relaxing.

Kerry on question to Ryan

“I was in so much pain on holiday – at one point, I was at the pool bent over and crying,” Kerry recalled. “It felt like someone had a Stanley knife and was cutting me inside. And the pain didn’t stop in one area – it goes to my hips, my back and my legs feel like they’re being ripped apart.”

It was during this time that Kerry had serious discussions with Ryan about the future of her children – especially her 10-year-old daughter, Dylan-Jorge (DJ).

DJ’s dad, George Kay, died in 2019, which heightened Kerry’s concerns about her daughter’s guardianship.

“I was terrified and said to Ryan, ‘We need to get married right now and you need to adopt DJ’,” Kerry said. “It made me think of Jade Goody and how her kids were left without a mum. I’ve been open with my kids about what I’m going through. It was an awful conversation to have but it was important for me that they understood what could happen.”

The former Atomic Kitten singer had a cancer scare. (Credit: Cover Images)

Kerry Katona gives health update

Fortunately, subsequent medical tests provided some relief. Kerry said the doctors told her that he cervix is “clear of blood now and there were no signs of cancer”.

However, she continues to struggle with unexplained, persistent pain, which has led her to consider a hysterectomy.

Despite the good news, the history of cancer in her family remains a significant concern. Her biological dad died at 63 due to gullet cancer.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s mum was 30 when she got cancer and her grandmother also had breast cancer.

Kerry is now awaiting results from an HrC early detection cancer screening test – another step she’s taking to manage her health proactively.

She also stressed the importance of not delaying doctor visits.

