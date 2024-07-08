Kerry Katona appears to have backtracked on comments she made at the time of late husband George Kay‘s death.

George died five years ago from an overdose in 2019. At the time, Kerry expressed her “relief” over his passing.

Now, however, she’s said that she thinks about him “a lot” and wonders what kind of dad he might have been to their daughter DJ.

George Kay and Kerry Katona shared daughter DJ (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry Katona ‘thinking about ex George Kay a lot’

Writing in her OK! column, Kerry appeared keen to commemorate the fifth anniversary of George’s death.

She wrote: “Saturday marked five years since my husband and DJ’s dad, George Kay, passed away. I can’t believe how much has happened since then. I think about George a lot and how much he’s missed out on DJ’s life.

“She was performing in her school play last week and I was watching her, thinking, I wish he could be here to see her. She looks a lot like him.”

George Kay died of a drug overdose in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

‘I encourage DJ to talk about him’

Speaking about fiancé Ryan Mahoney’s relationship with DJ, 10, Kerry added: “DJ adores Ryan – he’s helped raise her. But I can’t help but wonder what sort of dad George would have been to DJ. So many things go through my head. I show DJ videos of her dad and encourage her to talk about him. I’m always honest with her, but she was so young when he passed away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

‘Now he’s dead, there’s a sense of relief’

When George died, Kerry said that she felt a sense of “relief”.

She told the Sunday People at the time: “George couldn’t be saved. He was always going to die. To be honest it’s almost a relief he died when he did, when DJ is at this age. This way DJ is saved from having to grow up witnessing all the psychotic episodes he would have had. You have to remember the hell he put us through.”

Kerry said she felt a sense of ‘relief’ when George died (Credit: Splash News)

She then added: “If he hadn’t have died, it would’ve been me. My mum says she was just waiting for the call from the police to say he’d killed me. And I know myself, I’d never have been able to relax unless he was either back in jail or dead. Now he’s dead, there’s a sense of relief.”

Read more: Kerry Katona throws support behind Phillip Schofield after much-publicised fallout

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.