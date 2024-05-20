Kerry Katona has shared with fans how she’s living with her mum at the moment after her nose operation – and hasn’t seen her fiancé Ryan Mahoney ‘for over a week’.

Atomic Kitten star Kerry, 43, recently underwent surgery on her nose in order to reportedly “repair the damage done through past years of cocaine abuse”.

Kerry Katona: ‘I had a hole in the middle of my nose’ (Credit: YouTube)

She explained to Instagram followers earlier in May: “This was not a vanity procedure! I had a hole in the middle of my nose from all the drug abuse back in the day which I never intended to get fixed as I wanted it to be left as a reminder. But over the years the hole hasn’t helped my breathing and left little support. So it was a necessary surgery to do!”

However, it turns out Kerry is spending time during her recovery from her op with her mum, rather than Ryan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Kerry Katona nose

In her column for OK!, Kerry has revealed she has felt “unsupported” by Ryan.

She wrote how she’s had “a tough week mentally” while getting over her surgery. Kerry said seeing her new nose “was a shock” as it looked swollen.

However, Kerry remains immensely grateful to her, who has been her “rock”.

Kerry explained: “I’ve been staying at hers and she’s really looked after me. If I’m honest, I’ve felt more lonely than ever during my recovery.”

Kerry Katona has been staying with her ‘rock’ (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry Katona on fiancé Ryan Mahoney

She went on to claim Ryan was in London getting a tattoo in London when she went into hospital, and says she hasn’t since him since her surgery.

That upset me, because it made me feel unsupported.

Kerry added: “That upset me, because it made me feel unsupported and I could have done with the emotional support. I’m always the ‘strong mum’ in our house and this week I really wanted to be looked after and have him here, but I had my mum instead.”

Get better soon Kerry!

ED! has approached Kerry Katona for further comment.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Kerry Katona gives fiancé Ryan ‘a pass to leave her’ as she admits she doesn’t want more kids: ‘I don’t want to deprive him’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.